Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 25th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 25.

Kathy is stunned to hear from Stuart that Ben has been unfaithful to Callum and when she sees Jay’s reaction to the news, believes it to be true. Ben is confronted by a fuming Kathy as he goes to talk to Lewis.

Later, Callum confronts Lewis who reveals Ben initiated things with him on a dating app. Ben and tells Callum how much he loves him, but will Callum believe him?

Meanwhile, Rainie discovers pills Stuart has tried to dispose of and realises he has been lying about taking his painkillers. Rainie questions why Stuart would make her believe he’s addicted again but Stuart rushes off to his chemotherapy appointment and avoids Rainie.

Elsewhere, Kat is concerned when Lily stays off school again to look after Jean.

Also, Kat puts pressure on Sam to find the money for Ruby’s; Rocky is determined to impress Sonia.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Tyrone calls at Phill’s house to collect Fiz’s things, hoping this now means they’ll be reunited. However, a row ensues and as Tyrone makes a grab for Phill, they lose their balance and fall headlong into the wet cement on the patio. As Phill scours the wet concrete, he reveals that he has lost an engagement ring. Tyrone finds the ring and Phill asks Fiz to marry him.

As Tyrone waits in the wings, will Fiz give Phill another chance?

Meanwhile, having demolished two bags of crisps, Summer dispenses her insulin down the sink. Paul returns home with the takeaway and Summer assures him she’s taken her insulin. Summer checks her blood sugar only to find that it’s far too high. She panics.

Later, Summer checks her blood sugar again and is relieved to see that it’s come down.

Elsewhere, Imran and Toyah get some surprising news; Faye reveals that she has been referred to a fertility specialist.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Charity is incredulous when Noah tells her that he doesn’t want to plead guilty.

Meanwhile, when Victoria arrives to his romantic surprise in the woods, David is bursting with excitement. As he goes down on one knee and proposes, Victoria’s left speechless but how will she respond?

Elsewhere, Leyla is frustrated.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Ollie prepares to reunite with his estranged son, Thierry, his family urge him to tell Brooke, but he decides to keep it to himself. Later, Cindy puts her foot in it by revealing the news to Brooke. When backs are turned, Brooke finds themselves alone with their son, and a misunderstanding leads to panic.

Meanwhile, Sam and Zoe are enjoying the thrill of sneaking around, but when he suggests they take their relationship to the next level, Zoe puts on the brakes.

Elsewhere, Ste bargains with Leela after she makes a shocking discovery, leaving her fearing for her brother’s safety, but just as things get back on track, Maya’s body is found.

Also, Olivia offers to help Yazz with her workload, but does she have an ulterior motive?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm