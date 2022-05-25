Broadcasting

Mark Magsayo v Rey Vargas for Fight Sports

May 25, 2022
Doug Lambert
No Comments

FIGHT SPORTS™ has acquired the exclusive rights to become the exclusive broadcaster of Mark Magsayo’s first World Championship defense on July 9th against former world titleholder Rey Vargas, for Magsayo’s home country of the Philippines. FIGHT SPORTS™ will also be broadcasting this event in over 50 additional countries.

Magsayo (24-0), an undefeated rising star and protégé of Manny Pacquiao, won the WBC Featherweight World Championship by defeating Gary Russell Jr. by decision in January. He will be making the first defense of this title in San Antonio, Texas, against Rey Vargas (35-0), who held the Bantamweight World Championship for over two years before moving up to Featherweight.

FIGHT SPORTS™ holds rights to the majority of Asia including not only the Philippines, but also Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, as well as territories that include Spain, Portugal, and the entire  MENA region, to name a few.

In addition to the Live Event on July 9th, FIGHT SPORTS will provide fans with additional content leading up to the broadcast including the Live Press Conference, Weigh-In, and past fights featuring both fighters.

Over the coming weeks, FIGHT SPORTS™ will also broadcast the next Lightweight World Title defense by Gervonta Davis against Rolando Romero this weekend on May 28th, as well as Jermall Charlo’s Middleweight World Championship bout against Maciej Sulecki on June 18th.

For more information visit www.fightsports.tv

