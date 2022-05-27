BBC reveals guest hosts for Pointless

Sally Lindsay, Alex Brooker, Lauren Laverne, Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble have all been confirmed as special guests hosts on Pointless.

The BBC have revealed six names who will join Alexander Armstrong in hosting the BBC One quiz Pointless.

Alexander’s regular co-host Richard Osman announced his decision to leave Pointless earlier this year, however, he will continue as the co-host of Pointless Celebrities.

“This is going to be such a ride! Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything’s ticking over nicely, but otherwise it’s just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes. Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can’t wait.” – Alexander Amrstrong

The six names are Sally Lindsay, Alex Brooker, Lauren Laverne, Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble.

Sally Lindsay described joining the show as ‘beyond thrilling’, while Stephen Mangan said he was ‘incredibly excited’ to be working alongside his old friend Xander. Lauren Laverne said it is an “honour and a thrill” to be asked to co-host the programme, and Ed Gamble said he was “over the moon” to be included in the line-up.

Konnie said she was “really looking forward” to it, and Alex said that he was “so proud” to be a part of the show.

The show is produced by Remarkable Entertainment for the Beeb. Creative director at the indie, Tamara Gilder, said of the new era of guest hosts: