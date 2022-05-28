ITV to show FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final on Sunday 5th June.

The FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final will be shown on free to air TV on Sunday 5th June on ITV [and also on STV in Scotland], following a deal with rights holders Sky.

Coverage of the match, which takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium, will see Wales play against either Scotland or Ukraine.

The programme will begin at 4pm [ahead of 5pm kick-off] with the final winners reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and will face England, Iran and USA in the group stage.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:

“This agreement ensures free to air coverage for all football fans for the crucial World Cup Play-Off Final. The deal with Sky Sports will bring fans of the Home Nations the chance to watch their team progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which we hope our viewers will enjoy.”

Coverage of the match is also available in the UK on Sky Sports.