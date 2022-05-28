BBC Two to celebrate food, farming and the countryside

Food Stories will see content produced by six indies from across the UK…

BBC Two will be working with six different independent production companies from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on BBC Two’s Food Stories, a collaboration between BBC Daytime and Early Peak and the BBC’s commissioning teams in each of the Nations.

Lindsay Bradbury, Acting Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak:

“Food Stories will celebrate the nation’s food, the people and the land that provide it. The series will explore what we eat, where it comes from, when it is produced, who produces it and why it matters.”

Scottish production company Red Sky was the successful bidder for Food Stories – a new series focussed on food, farming and the countryside.

The successful six companies will make VT inserts for the series, based in each of the nations. The companies are, Freeform Productions – England, Friel Kean Films – Scotland, Studio Something – Scotland, Alleycats TV – Northern Ireland, Yeti TV – Wales and Telesgop – Wales.

Red Sky will produce 20 x 30 minute episodes for BBC Two (6.30pm, weekdays) and four 5×30’ programmes that will air in each Nation, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England and will include the VTs from each Nation.

