The Langham Hotel cooking competition for Channel 4

The series will also stream on Netflix.

Legendary central London hotel The Langham plays host to a new cooking competition with an incredible real-world prize: the winning chef will be rewarded with their own restaurant inside the hotel…

Daniel Fromm, who commissioned the series for Channel 4:

“The winner of this incredible new format will immediately be propelled to the top of the gastronomic tree with their own restaurant at one of the world’s most iconic hotels. With such a life changing prize at stake this will be a hotly contested competition, showcasing the best culinary talent in the UK.”

Channel 4 and Netflix present their co-production Five Star Chef across six programmes created by Twenty Twenty – the company behind hits such as First Dates and A House Through Time. This high-stakes new competition series will pit some of Britain’s brightest and most ambitious chefs against one another for a jaw-dropping prize: their own restaurant in one of Britain’s most historic hotels.

Set within the walls of the real working hotel, the competition will be judged by culinary legend and Langham head chef Michel Roux Jr.

Across six episodes, Michel and his panel of judges will test the boundaries of the chefs’ abilities with a range of epic challenges, each based on the real skills they’ll need to survive in the unique world of Five Star dining: from lavish banquets to late-night room service, high-concept fusion dishes to hotel dining classics.

Our chefs are drawn from a wide range of cooking backgrounds, each with a vision for their own restaurant – but to turn it into reality they’ll have to survive a six week-long culinary showdown that will push them to boiling point.

Twenty Twenty Director of Programmes Ruth Kelly: