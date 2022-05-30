Patriotic printed washing machines launched by Ebac

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Ebac, the UK’s only washing machine manufacturer, has released two patriotic printed washing machines.

Available on 8kg cold fill models, the Jubilee edition designs feature a traditional red, white and blue and stylish platinum-finish Union Jack printed front.

Ebac Commercial Director, Andrew Hobson:

“The printed Jubilee designs not only show our support to Her Majesty The Queen’s historic 70th Jubilee but allow Ebac to bring something new to the ‘white goods’ industry”.

Unrivalled in its commitment to British manufacturing, Ebac showcases that British made products are not only environmentally, ethically and economically beneficial – but can be made to world-class standards too. The unique Jubilee inspired washing machines are available to purchase directly with the Ebac customer care team while stocks last, call 0345 805 0000 to order (RRP £679.00).

Order before 31st July 2022 with code JUBILEE70, to receive a £70 discount on the Jubilee range.

Key Ebac Facts:

7-year parts and labour warranty: All Ebac washing machines come with an industry-leading 7-year parts and labour warranty. No exceptions, no exclusions.

Economical washing: Tested by Which? Ebac offers the most energy-efficient washing machine in the market costing only around £25 a year to run.

15 programmes: From highly delicate hand and wool wash programs to intensive washing for stain removal, Ebac washing machines have a perfectly curated range of programmes to handle everything.

Made in Britain: Every Ebac washing machine is designed, manufactured and assembled in County Durham. Supporting the UK economy, providing British jobs and lowering carbon footprint.