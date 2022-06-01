Mortimer And Whitehouse to continue fishing on BBC Two

The popular series, produced by Owl Power, continues to delight audiences, the Beeb note.

The corporation has commissioned a further six episodes that will see Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse enjoy capers and the countryside as they return to fish more rivers, lakes and canals across the UK.

Executive Producer Lisa Clark:

“The love for the show continues to grow and Bob and Paul are thrilled to be back filming – with of course the new star of the show, terrier Ted. He cannot wait to join them once again to explore all the new sights and smells on offer.”

Directed by Rob Gill, the next series of six half-hour episodes explore more of the UK’s beautiful countryside to seek out the finest fishing spots.

The format will continue to centre on each episode catching a key species of fish, with Paul using his extensive knowledge of fishing to guide Bob, and with Bob hunting out unique places to stay and creating heart-healthy menus throughout their travels.

They will also be joined by special guests, old and new, across some of the series to chat about matters close to their hearts.

BBC Commissioning Editor Max Gogarty:

“Paul and Bob have a unique ability to create a half hour of televisual perfection, transporting us to a place with them on the side of a riverbank where all is calm and joyful. We are delighted to have a further six episodes coming later this year to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.”

All series of Gone Fishing are available to view now on BBC iPlayer.