Bluey celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on CBeebies

Bluey celebrates Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th year on the throne…

As part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations CBeebies and BBC iPlayer is to make the Bluey episode ‘Queens’ available for the first time on free-to-air TV in the UK.

The episode follows sisters Bluey and Bingo as they play a game of ‘Queens’ and discover that playing the butler is much more fun. ‘Queens’ will be available for the first time on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th June.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018 and has quickly become a global hit, becoming hugely popular with audiences in the UK – it was also the most-watched programme on CBeebies for Q1 2022. The show has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Widely lauded by parents and press alike for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play, the series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family – including younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli – as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.