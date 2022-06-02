A ‘Colourful Pawtrait’ featuring her painting of the Queen’s corgis, and other celeb pets

Gina Clarke started her career in BBC local radio and has been telling the story of individuals and communities ever since…

Cindy Lass is an artist who strives to fill her life with colour and positive energy. When she missed out on a role in Eastenders, her mother encouraged her to pick up a paintbrush and paint. Cindy was enthused, and set off on a mission to bring joy, smiles and good vibes to all through her unique artwork.

Cindy’s collection of “pawtraits” of celebrity dogs (including those owned by Elton John, George Michael – and not to mention, the Royal corgis, which the Queen is rumoured to enjoy!) not only shot her to media attention but also raised money for Battersea Dogs Home,

Cindy’s art has also raised money for Elton John’s Foundation, the RHS and for a heart charity – as well as creating a compelling and fitting tribute to Anne Frank.

For all those of us who’ve picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off and started again, this book is for you. Cindy’s positivity shines through, not just via her artwork, but also through the manner in which she navigates life. Everything Cindy does comes from the heart, and her extraordinary life is testament to what can happen if you live with positivity, love – and colour.

Cindy’s inspirational story is told in biography form by celebrity journalist Gina Clarke, who is a close friend.

