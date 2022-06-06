Celebrity Karaoke Club returns to ITV2

More celebrities head into the karaoke bar together as the music competition returns.

Who has what it takes to impress and become the karaoke champion?

Drinks flow as Chrishell Stause, Bobby Norris, Callum Izzard, Karim Zeroual, Donna Preston and Laura Anderson knock out some hits. There are special guests throughout the week, but who’s the hot stuff on the microphone, and who’s getting sent packing?

Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage – in everything from epic solo performances to group battles. But there’s a twist: the competitors are also judges. At the end of every episode, they’ll be sending someone home coach trip style, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.

In the first edition Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, former TOWIE star Bobby Norris, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Strictly’s Karim Zeroual, Apocalypse Wow’s Donna Preston and Love Island legend Laura Anderson knock out the hits and knock back the drinks.

Speaking at the launch of the show in 2020 Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV said:

“We’re thrilled about the arrival of Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2. The cast of celebs will be well-known to ITV2’s audience, though not necessarily for their singing! However, they are sure to entertain viewers with some impressive and hilarious performances this autumn, as they battle it out to be crowned the ultimate karaoke champion.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club, ITV2, 10.35 pm