Ma’amalade sandwich your majesty?

The Queen and Paddington Bear sketch proves hit with viewers

Her Majesty The Queen and Paddington Bear surprised viewers on Saturday evening by sharing a warm and hilarious cream tea at Buckingham Palace as tens of thousands of people watched outside the Royal household on big screens – with millions tuned in live across the UK and worldwide.

Buckingham Palace statement:

“Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in [the] sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

The two and half minute sequence, kept under wraps for several months by Buckingham Palace, BBC Studios and Heyday Films/STUDIOCANAL, sees Paddington delighted to learn that The Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches, with the Monarch even opening her iconic handbag to reveal her very own ready-made supply of Paddington’s bread and orange preserve staple inside. As the beloved bear shows Her Majesty what he hides underneath his hat, The Queen confirms “So do I,” before prising open her bag and remarking “I keep mine in here.”

Paddington also causes chaos by accidentally depriving the very forgiving Monarch of another cup of tea and spraying cream from a Chocolate Éclair over a Palace Footman.

The short film sees the Peruvian-born Bear congratulate The Queen on her remarkable reign, with Paddington exclaiming: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.” Her Majesty, as self-deprecating and modest as ever, simply replies “That’s very kind.”

The sequence ends with both The Queen and Paddington using a spoon to tap out the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You anthem on a China teacup as the band themselves and The Corps of Drums from the Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines start the song on the main stage outside, with thousands of people around Buckingham Palace, The Mall and the Royal Parks joining in unison.

Mark Sidaway, Executive Producer for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace: