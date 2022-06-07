Production begins on latest episodes of Death In Paradise

It’s festive drama for Saint Marie…

Production has begun on the sun-soaked fictional island of Saint Marie for the second Christmas special and series 12 of everybody’s favourite Caribbean crime drama Death in Paradise. Airing on BBC One later this year, fans will be eager to find out how the Commissioner will deal with the bombshell that landed in the series 11 finale.

This brand-new festive, feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case. Guest stars to be announced soon.

Last year, 2021’s first-ever festive special gained an audience of over 8.8 million, making it the third most watched show of the festive period (based on all-screens 30+ days figures).

Filmed on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe, the Death in Paradise Christmas Special will continue to offer the show’s endearing mix of escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists, and once completed, filming will continue into series 12.

Executive Producer Tim Key:

“We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see.”

Licensed to over 230 territories across the globe, Death in Paradise is much loved by audiences worldwide often proving to be the best performing drama on its respective channel in each region.

Death in Paradise is a Red Planet Pictures production for BBC One made with the support of the region of Guadeloupe and internationally distributed by BBC Studios.

All series of Death in Paradise are currently available on BBC iPlayer.