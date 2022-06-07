Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 7th June

June 7, 2022
Dominic Knight
Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 7.

Janine comes round to the sound of Annie’s cries. As the severity of Linda’s injuries dawn on her, Janine shows her true colours.

Meanwhile, Sharon steps in to look after The Vic while Mick comforts an upset Nancy.  Later, Sharon realises that Linda hasn’t told Nancy about the money yet and contemplates breaking the news herself, but they’re interrupted by a phone call about the accident.

Nancy, Mick and Shirley rush to the hospital where they are told some devastating news – Linda is in critical condition and could die.

Elsewhere, Ben is put out to see Kheerat has hired another mechanic, Dave. Ben is uneasy with Dave’s over familiarity so heads out for some fresh air.

At The Prince Albert, Callum tells Lewis he should report his homophobic attack to the police, unaware Ben is watching on. Spooked at seeing Callum and Lewis together, Ben returns to The Arches and insists Dave leaves. Alone, Ben breaks down.

Also, Frankie is on a mission to get a better photo of Lola for her dating app profile.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Charity is determined to put on a brave face ahead of Noah’s sentencing.

When Sarah realises that her family have forgotten her birthday, she’s gutted to be constantly overshadowed by Noah and his problems.

Later, Charity is downcast by Noah’s reaction to her arrival in court.

Meanwhile, Bernice and Nicola compete with each other over council business. Nicola fights dirty by stealing Bernice’s ideas.

Elsewhere, Kim suspects that Will is hiding something.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

