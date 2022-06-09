Jordan North to host Warrior Island

The show will air on BBC Three.

Currently filming on an exotic island paradise, the new series will follow eight young people who feel stuck in a rut as they are cut off from the modern world in a month-long programme of transformation aimed at improving their health and wellbeing through extreme physical challenge.

Jordan North:

“Nearly two years ago, in front of the nation, I was sick on the edge of a cliff and everything changed forever – from there I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I haven’t looked back since. Which is why I love this show. We’re pushing eight young people well beyond their comfort zones to become stronger in body and mind to help turn their lives around.”

Each of them will be paired with a ‘Warrior’ – experts in their specific fields of fitness and health – from MMA fighters to yogis, personal trainers to Olympians – who will mentor and push them every step of the way. Each will have a unique set of skills and an individual approach which they hope will push their trainees out of their comfort zone and help them overcome the problems they are facing in their life.

Warrior Island will be on BBC Three and iPlayer early next year.