Joe Lycett has a Big Pride Party

The show will see a Birmingham based extravaganza.

To mark Channel 4’s Proud All Over programming celebrating 50 Years of Pride in the UK, Joe Lycett is hosting a big queer party, live from his Birmingham hometown. The two-hour inclusive spectacular, which will form the climax of the Pride season, will see the comedian and consumer warrior celebrating all things LGBTQ+ alongside a whole host of famous faces.

Joe Lycett:

“As a straight white man who works in scaffolding I’m not quite sure why I’ve been asked to host this????”

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will be full to bursting with Joe’s trademark wit, a barrage of naughtiness, and just a smattering of righting wrongs as Joe is joined by a dazzling line up of celebrity guests including Hollywood superstar Rupert Everett, Heartstopper sensations Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Drag Race queens Tia Kofi and Tayce.

Confirmed to perform are LGBT heroes Boy George and Culture Club, Steps, Self Esteem, with further announcements in due course. Danny Dyer will make a cameo from the closet, Rosie Jones is out on the road and comedian Jen Ives will also feature.

We’ll also be counting down the Top 10 LGBT TV moments and the specially invited audience – made up of gay icons, allies of the LGBT community, and local heroes – will be sharing their own personal stories of Pride.

Louisa Compton, who has a long job title at Channel 4, and covers special events:

“As a broadcaster who has proudly championed LGBTQ+ programming for forty years, we are delighted to be marking the climax of our Pride at 50 season with Joe Lycett’s loud and proud celebration live from his Birmingham hometown. This isn’t just any party – it’s a Pride party with purpose – and whilst we’ll be celebrating all that’s been achieved we’ll also be calling out where progress has stalled across the world. Watch out for some very noisy and exciting stunts.”

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will air this Summer on Channel 4.