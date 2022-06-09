UKTV appoints Penny Brough as CMO

UKTV has appointed Penny Brough as its Chief Marketing Officer.

The appointment sees Brough lead UKTV’s award-winning Marcomms division for its seven channel brands – Dave, Gold, Drama, W, Alibi, Eden and Yesterday – and streaming service UKTV Play.

Reporting to UKTV’s CEO, Marcus Arthur, Penny will be responsible for helping to grow the viewership and reputation of UKTV’s brands, overseeing 90 colleagues within the Marketing, Social and Online, Media and Creative teams, and working closely with Director of Communications, Kerry Goode, and the Consumer Communications team.

Marcus Arthur:

Penny’s expert marketing credentials combined with her vision, passion, creative flair and personal values make her the perfect fit for UKTV. I’m also looking forward to her joining UKTV’s Executive Leadership Team where I know she will make a strong contribution to shaping the growth strategy for the business.

Penny brings extensive experience to the role with over 20 years working in the industry in agency and in-house positions. She is currently SVP Marketing & Audiences at BBC Studios, responsible for Marketing and B2B Customer Engagement. During her tenure Penny has helped shape a new strategy for customer engagement and been instrumental bringing the Marketing and Customer Engagement teams together to foster collaboration.

Prior to joining BBC Studios, Penny spent eight years at ViacomCBS, joining in 2013 as VP, Director of Marketing Comedy Central. She went on to expand her role to include MTV UK and take on an international remit spanning 149 markets for Comedy Central and Paramount Network, before moving within Viacom to take on Channel 5 in 2018.

In 2020, Penny was promoted to SVP, CMO ViacomCBS UK (now Paramount) to lead Marketing, Social, PR, Production, Creative and Media Planning for all Channels; Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and Channel 5.

Penny Brough:

I’m absolutely delighted to be joining UKTV. I cannot wait to work with the talented team, to continue to grow the fantastic brands and be part of shaping the next phase of UKTV’s digital journey.

Before joining ViacomCBS, Penny spent a number of years in agency roles working with clients such as Honda, Lurpak, Nokia and Kraft Cadbury, before moving client side to become Head of Consumer Communications at Vodafone UK.

Penny joins UKTV in September, following a period of record growth for the company in Share of Commercial Impacts and viewing share.