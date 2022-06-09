UK Searches for ‘Cochlear Implant’ rocket after Love Island episode

Searches have exploded by 1040% after the second episode of ITV2’s Love Island earlier this week.



A new finding by Johnslots reveals that online interest for cochlear implants has increased across the UK by 1040%. Additionally, there has been a global rise in searches by 809%. The large spikes occurred on the 7th of June at 9.24pm UK time, soon after the episode had started.

The analysis conducted by Johnslots found that the rise in searches for ‘cochlear implant’ is over 118 times the average, using google search analysis tools. This sudden rise in interest comes as a result of Love Island’s inclusion of its first ever deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri.

Tasha announced to the group of contestants during the first episode of the series that she was born with this ‘super power’ and that she doesn’t let her hearing difficulties define her. Not only is Tasha the first deaf contestant to be featured on Love Island, but she was also the first model to be seen wearing a cochlear implant on ASOS.

A cochlear implant is designed to mimic natural hearing and replace the function of the inner ear (cochlea). They replace the function of damaged sensory hair cells inside the inner ear to help provide clearer sound than a hearing aid could provide. This implant is surgically placed under the skin and attached to an electrode array that is placed in the inner ear. Together, these parts bypass the part of the ear that isn’t working, sending sound straight to the hearing nerve.

