Married at First Sight UK to feature two LGBTQ+ couples

Additional same-sex couple added to new series of Married at First Sight UK.

E4 has announced that the new series of hit dating reality show Married at First Sight UK will feature two same-sex couples for the first time. Last series, Matthew and Daniel became the first same-sex couple to feature on the show.

The new series which is due on E4 and All 4 later this year will for the first time ever feature a female couple. Channel 4 welcomed the news, saying that Married at First Sight is “committed to and celebrates diversity.”

Married at First Sight started life on Channel 4 in 2015 before moving to E4 and following the Australian format of the show. The Australian version of the show has become a massive hit for E4, with over a million viewers tuning in each week to see whether their matching turns into marriage.

“I am delighted to be making MAFS history by featuring two same-sex couples in a show that is committed to and celebrates diversity. They are part of fantastic new cast whom I’m sure viewers will fall in love with.” – Lee McMurray, Channel 4 Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor

The first series of MAFS UK averaged 2.4 million viewers an episode across 28 days of linear and online viewing and was E4’s highest rating non-scripted programme ever.