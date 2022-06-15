The Kardashians’ rise and rise to form two part Channel 4 series

The network will air Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty.

The Kardashians are arguably the most influential family of the 21st Century and certainly one of the most profitable. Their sagas have kept lowbrow viewers enthralled for the past 15 years, now this two-part series will explore how they have defied their critics to build a family brand that has changed the face of social media and earned the stratospheric wealth.

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor at Channel 4:

“The story of the Kardashians is entwined with the rise of social media and the changing face of fame, power and influence. These films will uncover how family were among the very first to monetise and make use of social media to market and control their own narrative. A look back at the rise of the Kardashians is also a look back at our own recent history.”

Commissioned by Channel 4 from Optomen, The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty will lift the lid on the family’s finances to tell the story of how this astute family have worked to exploit every potential setback and turn these into money making opportunities.

In turn, their genius and guile has put them at the forefront of a world where social media is monetised, where influence is king and where social platforms are used to turn people and products into profitable brands.

Featuring rarely seen archive and candid insight from close friends and former colleagues, the films will reveal the deals and decisions that have increased the family’s finances and the changing dynamics of the family as they grew from reality stars to billionaire business owners.

Joint CEO of Optomen, Nick Hornby: