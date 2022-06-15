The Best DIY Pride-themed Items to Decorate Your Home

Leading UK craft supplier, LoveCrafts, offers how-to’s, patterns and kits for this Pride month…

During the month of June, the LGBTQ+ community comes together to celebrate Pride – a community-wide, global celebration of diversity, acceptance, and the rich history of LGBTQ+ people. It is also a time to raise political awareness of the current issues facing the community.

The month of June will see a jam-packed calendar of Pride events taking place all over the world to celebrate and recognise the LGBTQ+ community and remember those who fought for equal rights. As such, LoveCrafts.com – the UK’s leading craft supplier – now unveil their best Pride-themed DIY patterns to allow us all to show support by flying the rainbow flag.

Make rainbows pride of place at home. Show off your rainbows with pride with these fabulous wall-hangings and bunting, perfect for showing solidarity in your window!

Make mounds of mini rainbows. These small, simple and super speedy rainbows are perfect for spreading the love! Either attach them to your clothes or decorate your home with them!

Get dressed up for the occasion. Wear your heart on your sleeve with this cool and contemporary rainbow knit – perfect for a Pride parade, or showing your pride all year round.

Stitch the rainbow. Whether you stitch hoops to pop up around your home or sew powerful messages on to sweatshirts or t-shirts, or even tote bags, these patterns are ideal.

Give kids’ wardrobes a rainbow makeover. Get kids involved in the Pride celebrations by making a super cute rainbow-themed outfit!

Make a statement with accessories. This quick ‘n’ easy make is ideal if you want to show your Pride on the go.

See them all at LoveCrafts