Pick of the Plots: Thursday 16th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 16.

At the club, Sharon warns Zack about the way Nancy’s been treating him but he doesn’t want to know. However, Zack is at a loss when Nancy doesn’t react in the way he hoped to a gesture.

Meanwhile, Sam winds Sharon up about having an emotional affair with Phil. Sam plans to tell Kat but Sharon warns her that Sam will be the one worse off.

Later in the club, Zack and Sam drown their sorrows together. Soon, sparks begin to fly…

Elsewhere, Kheerat tries to blag his way through an unexpected meeting with his uncle but the subject changes when Ranveer insists on finding Kheerat a wife.

Kheerat isn’t happy that Suki agrees to the idea and heads off to see Stacey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

When Cain’s wish for Faith’s birthday is that she’ll drop dead, she reveals that her cancer is back and it’s incurable.

Meanwhile, Marlon manages to take his first step with a walking frame. Later, Marlon awakes to a surprise proposal from Rhona, but how will he react?

Elsewhere, Mary bonds with Bear as she shares details of her sexuality.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

There’s a terrifying discovery for Sally that results in John Paul being rushed to hospital. Bitter about the damage Sally has done, John Paul makes a brutal decision.

Wendy’s plotting isn’t over as she returns to the village to use John Paul’s accident to her advantage, but when Sally overhears a shocking phone call to Silas, Wendy finds her plans at risk.

Meanwhile, at Hollyoaks High, Vicky’s friends gather for a protest in support of her. Later, it becomes clear that Charlie confessing his involvement in the ‘fit list’ will be their only hope, but will he have a change of heart?

Elsewhere, Prince and Romeo get some bad news.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm