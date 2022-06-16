Beeb bring Black Ops comedy thriller to BBC One

Casting Announced for new high concept BBC One and iPlayer Comedy Thriller…

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Executive Producer, Co-Creator, Writer and Actor:

“It’s great to be working with Akemnji again after Famalam and Hammed is such a funny, brilliant, generous actor. I’m chomping at the bits to get started.”

BAFTA award winning actor and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hammed Animashaun and BAFTA award winning actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen have been announced as the leads in a new high-concept comedy thriller, Black Ops.

The six part thriller is being produced by BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Set in East London, Black Ops is the story of Dom and Kay, two Police Community Support Officers who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration. For Dom and Kay their lives quickly become more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco.

Hammed Animashaun, Actor, commented:

“I’m so so excited to be a part of the Black Ops family! I’ve been a huge fan of AK and Gbemi and to be working alongside both of them, is an absolute honour! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to!”

Dom, played by Ikumelo, is feisty and takes no nonsense while Animashaun plays Kay her naïve, but surprisingly capable partner who lives with his church elder. The pair are soon thrust into a high stakes secret mission where they find themselves out of their depth facing one of the leaders of the Brightmarsh gang, Tevin, played by Ndifornyen.

Filming is now underway in London, with further casting set to be announced in due course. Black Ops is set to launch next year on BBC One and iPlayer.

Akemnji Ndifornyen, Executive Producer, Co-Creator, Writer and Actor: