Marsha Thomason is back at The Bay

ITV and Tall Story Pictures announce filming has commenced on the latest series of The Bay.

The fourth series sees Marsha Thomason reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend. Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin. The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane, Georgia Scholes, David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill:

“The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub. Marsha Thomason’s casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end. Whilst all set again the dramatic coastline of Morecambe, with its glorious sea and skyscapes.”

When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them. Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf. Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten) joins playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires). Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will star as the Metcalf’s four children.

