Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 17.

As Debbie implores Kevin to think carefully before taking on Alfie, Jack overhears how Kevin had an affair with Molly behind Tyrone’s back, resulting in his birth. Jack struggles to take it all in but wishes Abi and Kevin good luck at the hearing.

In the court waiting room, Abi slags off the judicial system to a woman nearby. With the custody hearing about to start, the Judge takes her seat. Abi’s horrified to realise it’s the woman she met in the waiting room!

Believing she’s ruined any chance she had, Abi listens as the local authority solicitor lists her failings as a mother and recommends that Alfie remain in care. Is Abi set to lose Alfie all over again?

Meanwhile, Brian tells Cathy that despite everything, he doesn’t want to lose her and he’s put an offer on a house in Cornwall in the hope she’ll come with him. Trying to hide her misgivings will Cathy agree?

Elsewhere, Shona fears an ornament belonging to Gail is cursed; Debbie confronts Nick and Leanne and reveals that there’s £4k missing from the business account.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

The fallout from Faith’s bombshell begins.

Meanwhile, Rhona is determined to prove Marlon wrong.

Elsewhere, Laurel feels emotional about her past with Ashley.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

John Paul roped into playing a superhero game with Matthew-Jesus. He’s downcast to discover the villain in his son’s narrative is based on him.

Meanwhile, Wendy scrambles to protect her sinister plans, but how far will she go?

Elsewhere, Charlie and Sienna work at making amends with their loved ones, but is it too late for them?

Also, Eric narrows his sights on another of Hollyoaks’ teens.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm