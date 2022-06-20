West End star Jodie Prenger joins the cast of Coronation Street

Coronation Street have cast Jodie Prenger in the role of George Shuttleworth’s sister Glenda.

Undertaker George – played by Tony Maudsley – is currently struggling with the arrival of a blast from his past in the shape of former school bully Frank Bardsley (Simon O’Brien).

However, things are about to take a turn for the better when another familiar face arrives in Weatherfield – his sister Glenda, played by actress and singer Jodie Prenger.

Having recently disembarked, cruise ship performer Glenda will arrive on the cobbles in early August. She quickly finds her feet and lands a job behind the bar of the Rovers.

Producer Iain MacLeod said:

“Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure. “The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old. “Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”

Jodie will be drawing on her cruise ship experience for her role as Glenda. In 2001, she spent eight months as one of four main entertainers aboard the Disney Wonder.

The Blackpool-born performer, who first came to public attention as the winner of BBC Talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008, said:

“I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it has been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little. “It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life. To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. “And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part. I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth’s sister.”

Prenger’s extensive list of theatre credits includes stints as Nancy in Oliver! in the West End, Miss Hannigan in Annie, and the title role in Shirley Valentine. More recently she played the lead role of Kelly in the world premiere of Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends: The Musical.