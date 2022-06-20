EastEnders weekly box sets return for summer 2022

The BBC One soap will once again see all of its weekly episodes put on iPlayer ahead of their transmission on TV.

With a busy summer of sport ahead on BBC One, EastEnders will once again premiere each week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer, with all four episodes dropping on the service every Monday from next week.

The move affords viewers greater flexibility in their consumption of the programme during a period where schedules are likely to be disrupted. Viewers can watch the show ‘whenever or wherever’ via BBC iPlayer, or they can tune in as the episodes air on BBC One.

A summer of drama awaits the Mitchells as Phil (Steve McFadden) makes a lethal enemy in prison, while Sam’s (Kim Medcalf) true intentions will come into play with big consequences.

Meanwhile, Ben (Max Bowden) continues to struggle in the wake of his attack and despite Kathy’s (Gillian Taylforth) support, his behaviour is set to spiral out of control.

This summer will also see new faces as Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother and two nephews arrive in Albert Square. It doesn’t take Mitch long to realise his brother is keeping a secret from him but as always in Walford, things never stay secret for long…

Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) isn’t the only person keeping secrets and the Panesar family will face one of their toughest times yet as their loyalty is tested to the limit.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said:

“With such a big summer of sport ahead, box setting all four episodes again this year feels like the perfect solution to enable EastEnders viewers to choose when and where they want to get their weekly fix from Albert Square. We have a big summer ahead so this is the perfect way to ensure that no one has to miss out.”

Each week’s episodes will be made available online at 6am from Monday 27th June, with the final week launching 15th August.