Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 14.

Nancy is devastated by Zack’s deceit but as a fuming Mick approaches Zack, Shirley gets to him first and punches him. Shirley finds Sam and has a go at her in front of Sharon and Kat, before threatening to ruin their business. Sharon is further unimpressed with Sam when she finds Billy doing her job for her.

Meanwhile, Zack pleads with Nancy for forgiveness but she ends their relationship. At home, Sharon gives Zack a piece of her mind and when Mick turns up, Zack crosses a line and they almost come to blows.

Later, despite Martin warning him to take a step back, Zack proposes to Nancy to prove his commitment leaving her stunned.

Meanwhile, in the hospital, a distraught Chelsea blames herself for Jordan being sick with suspected meningitis. Kim offers some comforting words and Chelsea is relieved when Jordan is given the all clear.

Elsewhere, Sonia tries to help Stuart who feels ambushed by those around him.

Also, Stacey is surprised when Kheerat takes her to an empty No.31.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Cain and Chas clash over Faith’s decision to continue with her chemo.

Meanwhile, Sarah struggles with the thought of Faith not being around for her.

Elsewhere, Leyla is surprised when Jai’s old dealer finds her. She’s tempted when he offers her a deal on some cocaine.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Mercedes gains the upper hand when she manages to get her son back and confront Wendy one on one. A desperate Wendy convinces Mercedes to let her see Bobby one last time.

It becomes clear that the two of them are being watched.

Later, Mercedes is shocked to hear that Wendy was in an accident. Will she be blamed?

Meanwhile, as Warren uses scare tactics to deter Damon from adopting Faith, Liberty gives Sienna an ultimatum.

Elsewhere, Leela gets a trial shift at The Loft but Grace catches her selling perfume.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm