ITV to air special Bob Warman tribute

Legendary Central news presenter will depart on 4th July.

ITV are to air a special programme looking back at the career of Bob Warman. The iconic Central News presenter will host his last programme on Monday 4th July after nearly 50 years in television.

Bob Warman: Mr Midlands will air at 10.45pm that evening in the ITV Central region and will air across the network later that evening as well as be available on the ITV Hub. Bob made the announcement to retire back in April.

Bob was first seen on regional news magazine ATV Today in 1973, a reporter and later main presenter of the show until its last episode in December 1981.

Bob was there to launch Central News on January 1st 1982 and has seen the programme through its many incarnations over a number of owners from Central Television to Carlton Broadcasting and most recently ITV Studios.

