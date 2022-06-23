Taskmaster reveals line-up for fourteenth series

The line-up for the 14th series of Taskmaster has been revealed.

The news arrives after the most absurd show on tele enjoyed the one-off special Taskmaster Champion of Champions on Channel 4 where previous winners from series 6-10 reunited for the ultimate battle of task titans.

Hoping to follow in their footsteps and become a Taskmaster Champion themselves are: stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain (Mock The Week, BBC Two), stand-up comedian Fern Brady (Live At The Apollo, BBC One), stand-up, writer, and actor John Kearns (the only comedian to have won both the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show and best Newcomer), comedian, broadcaster and leading digital creator Munya Chawawa (BAFTA Nominated Race Around Britain, YouTube Originals), and award-winning stand-up comedian Sarah Millican.

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster, while the doting Little Alex Horne scuttles about his master’s feet as they judge and adjudicate the new round of hopefuls in the ultimate quest for victory.

The Executive Producers for the series are Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire, who also acts as Series Director, while Andy Cartwright is Series Producer.

The series was commissioned for Channel 4 by Head of Entertainment, Phil Harris and Head of Live Events, Tom Beck.

Transmission details to be revealed in due course