The Bottle Yard Studios welcome back McDonald & Dodds

Popular ITV detective series McDonald & Dodds returned at the weekend for another run of episodes.

The third series began last weekend (Sunday 19 June) after filming at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in Bath, Bristol and the wider West Country region last year.

Jon Williams, Mammoth Screen COO:

“We were delighted to return to Bath and the West of England to produce a third series of McDonald & Dodds. Whilst Bath provides the home and the heartbeat of the show, The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol provides us with a hub from which we can service every element that we could possibly require. “Mammoth has been producing shows in the West of England for nearly 15 years and with very good reason. Whilst the breadth of locations continues to surprise us, the incredibly film-friendly nature of the region together with the range and depth of production and post production talent the region offers continue to delight us.”

Series three of the Bath-set drama sees Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) and BAFTA-award winning actor Jason Watkins (Des, The Crown) reprise their roles as the smart and ambitious DCI McDonald and the humble and quietly brilliant DS Dodds. They are joined by cast addition Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) who stars as their new boss, Chief Superintendent Ormond.

Production company Mammoth Screen once again based its headquarters at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios, where sets were built for the police station precinct.

Bath Film Office assisted the production team to film on numerous streets in the picturesque city of Bath where the drama is set, including Bathwick Hill, Trim Street, Bartlett Street, Margaret’s Buildings, The Circus, Abbey Churchyard and Englishcombe Lane. Water locations included the Kennet & Avon Canal and Riverside Walk, whilst green spaces Parade Gardens and Alexandra Park will also feature on screen in the new series.

Filming also took place on Moon Street in Bristol’s Stokes Croft area, with support from Bristol Film Office. Locations further afield in the West of England region included Haynes Motor Museum, Dundas Aqueduct and Tyntesfield in Somerset, and Castle Combe racetrack in Wiltshire.

Laura Aviles, Senior Bristol Film Manager:

“We were delighted to welcome Mammoth Screen back for the third series of McDonald & Dodds last year, a much-loved series that has built up a loyal fan base over its first two series. With sets and production offices at The Bottle Yard Studios, supportive Film Offices in Bath and Bristol, skilled crew and versatile locations, we’re very proud that the West of England was able to once again cater for this popular primetime drama on every front.”

McDonald & Dodds Sundays at 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub and STV.