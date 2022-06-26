Night of soul-searching for Chas and Cain in Emmerdale

During an emotional episode of Emmerdale next week, Chas and Cain Dingle reflect on their childhood in light of the tragic news that their mother’s cancer has returned.

When Faith (Sally Dexter) is given the news that her chemotherapy has stopped working, she makes the decision to stop having the treatment.

Her devastating diagnosis continues to impact the lives of her children as they navigate this heart-breaking turn of events.

With Chas (Lucy Pargeter) struggling to accept Faith’s decision, the siblings attempt to come to terms with what the future may hold.

Lucy Pargeter said:

“Chas is desperate for her brother to reconnect with their mother before it’s too late and these scenes really explore the reasons behind their complicated relationship. Chas and Cain have a real heart to heart and I loved having the opportunity to explore their past once again. The scenes were emotional to film and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they come together as part of a really moving episode.”

Cain (Jeff Hordley) has a complicated relationship with Faith, and Chas can’t comprehend his apparent indifference to the news. Chas is sure that Cain will have regrets if he doesn’t reach out to their mum, and soon a night of soul-searching ensues…

Jeff Hordley said:

“Filming these scenes was a genuine and emotional experience. These episodes are beautifully written and great to act and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity for people to see another side of Cain.”

The poignant edition of the soap will also see Faith disclose her news and the decision she has made to her close friends Eric Pollard (Chris Chitell) and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop).

“There are emotional times ahead for the Dingle family and the community of Emmerdale, but with Faith’s zest for life her humour and warmth will inevitably find a way to shine through.” – Emmerdale Press Office

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV