Former Look North presenter Harry Gration dies, aged 71

Tributes paid to former Look North presenter Harry Gration

The BBC has announced that Harry Gration, a familiar face in the Yorkshire area decades, has died suddenly, aged 71.

In a tweet, BBC Yorkshire said “Our much loved friend and colleague Harry Gration died suddenly today. We are absolutely heartbroken to give you this news.” Harry joined the BBC is 1978 before presenting Look North from 1982. He took a few years out in the 1990s to co-preset BBC’s South Today before returning to the North until his retirement in 2020.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie paid tribute to Harry, saying that he had a “real connection with the public.” Acting Director of BBC England Jason Horton added that Harry was one of the “true broadcasting greats.”

“Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator. He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own. Loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire, he will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.” – Tim Davie, BBC Director-General

Harry Gration joined the BBC in 1978 filing match reports before joining Look North four years later. His time at the BBC also seen him commentate on several Olympic and Commonwealth Games, going on to win two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for sports documentaries, in 1992 and 1997.

In 2013, Harry received an MBE for his broadcasting and charity work. His wife, Helen paid tribute saying “Our three boys and I loved Harry totally. We had an awful lot of fun with him and our home was his life. He will forever be with us.”

A visibly upset Amy Garcia, who Gration co-hosted with for 7 years, informed viewers at the end of tonight’s Look North that Harry had passed away. There will be a full tribute to Harry Gration on Monday’s 6.30pm edition of Look North.