Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 27.

Kat and Sharon prepare for the grand opening of Peggy’s, but they face a set back when they return to the club to find that Shirley has trashed the place. A defiant Shirley warns them that she won’t stop with her vendetta but they are interrupted when two men enter waving a gun.

As Shirley takes cover in the office, Kat and Sharon panic and try to call Sam for help but a gunshot rings out…

Meanwhile, Ash refuses to give in to Suki’s orders to work at the new GP surgery with Nina as she’s moving to Canada. As Suki meets with Nina to discuss a job for Ash, she learns Nina’s dating Ranveer leaving her more desperate than ever for Ash to work there.

Later, Ash is devastated to learn her job in Canada has fallen through and when Suki arrives home, she tries to bribe Ash into applying for the GP job with a car.

Elsewhere, Bernie tells Rainie she can have Roland but must leave Stuart. Stuart overhears Rainie discussing the situation with Mitch and decides to end their relationship.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

A stressed Maria bites Max’s head off in the barbers as she worries about the video, while coming under fire from her neighbours over their unemptied bins. When Liam gets into a fight at school it becomes clear there’s now another viral video doing the rounds where Maria’s head has been superimposed to make it look like she’s in a porn film.

Meanwhile, Carla warns Peter to think carefully about rejecting the life-changing sum of money on offer from Thorne. Simon also points out to his dad that a hundred grand could change their lives forever. As Peter begins to waver, Thorne clocks their exchange.

Later, Peter meets up with Tricia the nurse and, realising she can’t offer any new evidence, confides he’s thinking of giving up the fight.

Elsewhere, Stephen apologises for blaming Gail for Audrey’s accident.

Also, Todd forms a plan to get back at Frank on George’s behalf.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Chas feels like her life is spiralling out of control and she seeks comfort in Al. The two share a passionate kiss and Chas suggests they book a hotel.

Meanwhile, Nicola feels like a prisoner in her own home.

Elsewhere, Rhona is fuming when she finds out Mary booked a date for her wedding without telling her.

Also, Leyla is sick of Liam banging on about babies.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Misbah prepares for the trial, but could a warning from Verity about Ali’s troublesome lawyer prove to be a setback? Later, Zain succumbs to his worries for Misbah during the trial and makes a rash decision.

Meanwhile, after Juliet’s confession, Nadira has a decision to make, but will she call off her engagement?

Elsewhere, at Sienna’s request, Norma makes her move on Warren, but it doesn’t go how Sienna expected. Back at square one, will Sienna take matters back into her own hands?

Also, a letter hidden in Leela’s bag reveals the shocking reality of Ste’s family finances.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm