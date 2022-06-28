EastEnders return for Laila Morse

‘Big Mo’ will be joining her family in Walford this summer.

Mo Harris is to make a brief return to Walford this summer.

The biggest schemer of the Slater family, ‘Big Mo’, played by Laila Morse, is usually up to no good but just what brings her back to the Square this time?

On reprising her role as Mo Harris, Laila Morse said:

“I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time. I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Laila originally played the role of Mo Harris between 2000-2016, before returning to the serial for another 3 years from 2018.

In 2021, the character departed Walford to go on a cruise with Fat Elvis, leaving Jean (Gillian Wright) to deal with the cannabis farm she had been growing in the Slaters’ garage.