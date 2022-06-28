Soapworld

EastEnders return for Laila Morse

June 28, 2022
Lynn Swift
No Comments
‘Big Mo’ will be joining her family in Walford this summer.

Mo Harris is to make a brief return to Walford this summer.

The biggest schemer of the Slater family, ‘Big Mo’, played by Laila Morse, is usually up to no good but just what brings her back to the Square this time?

On reprising her role as Mo Harris, Laila Morse said:

“I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time. I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Laila originally played the role of Mo Harris between 2000-2016, before returning to the serial for another 3 years from 2018.

In 2021, the character departed Walford to go on a cruise with Fat Elvis, leaving Jean (Gillian Wright) to deal with the cannabis farm she had been growing in the Slaters’ garage.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Soapworld

Night of soul-searching for Chas and Cain in Emmerdale

June 27, 2022
Dominic Knight
Soapworld

EastEnders star Maddy Hill leaves role as Nancy Carter

June 23, 2022
Lynn Swift
Soapworld

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace receives warning over arrest

June 22, 2022
ATV Today
Soapworld

EastEnders weekly box sets return for summer 2022

June 20, 2022
Lynn Swift