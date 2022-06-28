Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 28.

Chaos ensues at the club as Sharon and Kat reel from the warning shot. Shirley panics when she realises the thugs want the safe where she is hiding and tries to reach Dotty. A confident Sam enters and refuses to back down to the men’s demands, telling them to pass a defiant message on to Jonah.

However, realising their threats are serious, Sam eventually gives in and takes them to the safe but things quickly gets out of control leaving someone shot…

Meanwhile, Rainie is heartbroken as Stuart packs his things and leaves, realising it’s the end of their relationship. At The Vic, Karen gives Stuart a piece of her mind but Patrick makes her see that there might be more to his abandonment of Roland.

Later, Rainie tells Jack she plans to leave the Square and as she visits the Taylor’s, Karen finds Stuart and questions if he could have postnatal depression. The words hit hard for Stuart and he snaps at Karen.

Elsewhere, Ash tries to sell the car from Suki but tells her that she will apply for the job at the new GP surgery. Ash soon realises Suki has been through her emails and knows about the job in Canada.

Furious, Suki tells Ash she can’t reward her for lying and demands the car keys back, telling her she’ll need to find her own job. After Ash shares some home truths and storms out, Suki rethinks and opens Ash’s laptop.

Also, Howie is grateful to Kim for saving the day at Lily’s party and they share a kiss but Kim has doubts about embarking on a new relationship.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Faith struggles with her chemo and collapses. Later, guilty Chas cuts ties with Al.

Meanwhile, Nicola panics when she’s the only one available to pick up the kids from school. Nicola makes her way to her car but is overwhelmed by thoughts of her attack.

Panicking, Nicola slams on the accelerator and accidentally collides with David’s van. Nicola stumbles when confronted by an angry David after their crash.

When David demands insurance details, Nicola rushes back inside and bolts the door.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A heartbreaking confession from Zain reveals the reality of his mental state.

Realising the importance of honesty in a relationship, Shaq reveals to Nadira that he saw her kiss Juliet. Nadira makes the surprising decision to prove her feelings to him.

Meanwhile, after failing to convince Warren to give up his new position with The Undertaker, Sienna starts a more elaborate scheme.

Elsewhere, Ste makes the desperate decision to rob cash from The Dog.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm