ITV axe Celebrity Juice after 14 years

Keith Lemon will continue to front shows for ITV after announcing end of Celebrity Juice.

ITV2’s hit show Celebrity Juice is to end after 14 years.

Keith Lemon announced on Twitter that after 26 series and 300 episodes the show will come to a close with two specials later this year.

The show launched in 2008, where Lemon was joined by original team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton as they took on the traditional panel show format with an array of silly games and challenges. Celebrity guests over the years include Ed Sheeran, Pamela Anderson and Eamonn Holmes.

“I remember doing the first episode thinking wow that was fun! In the V/O in opening titles I said it was the best telly show on telly. Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it.” – Keith Lemon

The end of Celebrity Juice doesn’t mean the end of Keith Lemon, who will be back for a new series of Shopping with Keith Lemon. The third series of the show will return this year on ITV 2 and ITV Hub later this year.