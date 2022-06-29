Starsky & Hutch and M*A*S*H to air on ‘Great! Movies Action’

Classic 1970s telly comes to the Great! network.

70’s classic TV is guaranteed to be a big hit on free-to-air TV channel GREAT! movies action this summer. Two of the most popular and influential TV series, Starsky & Hutch and M*A*S*H, are showing from July 2022.

Fall in line this July for major comedy M*A*S*H airing every Sunday from 3pm. One of the most iconic shows in TV history, M*A*S*H aired from 1972 to 1983 and stars a troupe of colourful characters including Hawkeye, Trapper John, Hot Lips and Radar.

Starring Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, and William Christopher, M*A*S*H is set in South Korea during the Korean War and follows the medical staff who care for the wounded in a mobile army surgical hospital.

Starting from the very beginning, the first episode, Pilot, introduces Maj. Frank Burns, Capt. Hawkeye Pierce and Capt. Trapper John McIntyre, the physicians positioned in the 4077 Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H). Their base, “The Swamp”, is located 3 miles from the fighting of the war frontline, in 1950’s Korea.

See Starsky & Hutch every weekday at 11am as the two detectives, streetwise David Michael Starsky and the by-the-book Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson, take on criminals in their souped-up, red Ford Gran Torino with the help of their streetwise informant Huggy Bear. In this classic, action-packed buddy cop action series they race against time to clean up Bay City’s crime-infested streets.

See the crime-fighting duo Starsky & Hutch every weekday at 11am from Monday 4th July 2022 and join M*A*S*H every Sunday at 3pm from Sunday 3rd July 2022.

GREAT! movies action is on FREEVIEW 42 | SKY 323 | VIRGIN 426 | FREESAT 305