Death in Paradise spin-off for Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton

Whatever happened to DI Humphrey Goodman?

Death in Paradise is to expand its universe with a brand-new series, Beyond Paradise, for BBC and BritBox international, which reveals what happened to DI Humphrey Goodman after he left the sunny shores of Saint Marie.

Kris Marshall:

“I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Beloved by millions of fans worldwide and one of the most popular shows on TV in more than 90 countries across the globe, the phenomenon that is Death in Paradise has kept armchair detectives enthralled for over a decade.

One of the show’s most popular characters, the endearingly awkward and rather unconventional DI Humphrey Goodman, led the island’s police team in solving the most mysterious of murders. However, when Humphrey fell hopelessly in love with island tourist, Martha Lloyd, he decided to leave the sun-soaked paradise to follow her back to the colder climes of the United Kingdom.

Co-commissioned by BBC One and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.

Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each week.

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key:

“We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started. While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

Created by Tony Jordan and Robert Thorogood, Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between BBC One and BritBox International and will be produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group. Filming will start on location in the UK later this year and further details, including additional casting, will be announced in due course the Beeb note.