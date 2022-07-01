Steve Wright’s afternoon show axed after 23 years on Radio 2

Steve Wright will continue on Radio 2 with his Sunday Love Songs.

The BBC has announced significant changes to its daytime schedules at Radio 1 and Radio 2. Steve Wright will be ending his ‘Steve Wright in The Afternoon’ show on Radio 2 this September. The show has been a staple of Radio 2 for 23 years and has built up a loyal fanbase in that time.

Wright won’t be departing Radio 2 fully as he will continue to host his Sunday Love Songs alongside seasonal specials and a regular Serious Jockin’ specials for BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

“After nearly 24 years of presenting six shows a week on Radio 2, onwards and upwards for some brand new challenges! Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought – fair enough.” – Steve Wright

Scott Mills, who has been a fixture of Radio 1 daytime for decades, will be ending his afternoon show to take up the slot left by the departure of Wright. Mills will present the afternoon show between 2.00pm – 4.00pm.

Meanwhile, Sara Cox’s drive time show is to be extended in the new line-up, starting at 4.00pm.

Mills joined Radio 1 in 1998 and has hosted a number of shows on the station but has occupied the afternoons since 2004. Alongside his gig at Radio 1, Mills and his co-host Chris Stark also has a show on Radio 5 live, which launched in 2019. This will come to an end once Scott takes up his new slot on Radio 2.

“Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1.” – Scott Mills

Chris Stark will be leaving Radio 1 to focus on his several podcasts such as ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’. Chris has officially been part of Radio 1 for a ten years and has thanked the listeners for allowing him to “live his dream.”

“Radio 1 has sound-tracked the biggest ups and downs in my life, and I want to say thank you to the listeners that gave me this privilege and allowed a bang average lad from Watford to live his dream. You will never know what you have done for me and my family at times. – Chris Stark

Steve Wright in The Afternoon on Radio 2 will end at the end of September. Scott Mills and Chris Stark will host their last show on Radio 1 on Thursday 25th August. Their Saturday morning show on 5 Live will end on Saturday 20th August.

The new presenter of the afternoon show on BBC Radio 1 will be revealed live on Radio 1 on Tuesday 5th July from 2.00pm.