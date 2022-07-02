Where is the best place for fashion? Not New York, London or Paris it seems…

A new study can today reveal which are the best cities in the world for those who love fashion…
|
Rank
|
Location
|
Number of shopping locations
|
Number of fashion shops within 1 mile
|
Number of shopping malls within 1 mile
|
Number of boutique stores within 1 mile
|
Number of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city
|
Shopping score/10
|
1
|
Tokyo
|
1,970
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
149
|
9
|
2
|
London
|
1,221
|
240
|
100
|
102
|
81
|
8
|
3
|
Paris
|
1,116
|
240
|
45
|
86
|
102
|
7.42
|
4
|
Singapore
|
751
|
211
|
132
|
23
|
59
|
6.92
|
5
|
Hong Kong
|
557
|
115
|
143
|
2
|
127
|
6.33
|
6
|
Sydney
|
262
|
240
|
129
|
87
|
33
|
6.17
|
7
|
New York
|
1,133
|
120
|
28
|
24
|
74
|
5.83
|
8
|
Madrid
|
413
|
240
|
118
|
19
|
29
|
5.67
|
8
|
Toronto
|
319
|
240
|
61
|
57
|
31
|
5.67
|
10
|
Boston
|
173
|
240
|
138
|
119
|
16
|
5.58
-
Although it didn’t make it to the top three, Hong Kong was found to be the second best city for the number of top designer boutiques, with a whopping 127 boutiques.
-
Antwerp was found to be the city with the lowest number of designer boutiques: only four.
-
13 cities have a total of 240 fashion shops within one mile: among these are Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan.