Lifestyle

Where is the best place for fashion? Not New York, London or Paris it seems…

July 2, 2022
Vivian Summers
A new study can today reveal which are the best cities in the world for those who love fashion…

The findings suggest that Tokyo is the top destination for shopaholics!
The study carried out by Hey Discount looked at the number of shopping locations, boutique stores and more to determine which cities are the best for those who love shopping.
The best shopping cities in the world:

Rank

Location

Number of shopping locations

Number of fashion shops within 1 mile

Number of shopping malls within 1 mile

Number of boutique stores within 1 mile

Number of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city

Shopping score/10

1

Tokyo

1,970

240

240

240

149

9

2

London

1,221

240

100

102

81

8

3

Paris

1,116

240

45

86

102

7.42

4

Singapore

751

211

132

23

59

6.92

5

Hong Kong

557

115

143

2

127

6.33

6

Sydney

262

240

129

87

33

6.17

7

New York

1,133

120

28

24

74

5.83

8

Madrid

413

240

118

19

29

5.67

8

Toronto

319

240

61

57

31

5.67

10

Boston

173

240

138

119

16

5.58
Tokyo is officially the best city for shopping lovers, getting a shopping score of 9/10. There are 1,970 places for shopping in Tokyo, and 240 shopping malls within one mile of the city, more than any other city on our list. There are also 149 official retailers and outlet boutiques in Tokyo, of the top designer brands the study looked at.
London is the second best city in the world for shopping (shopping score: 8/10): it has 1,221 places for shopping, and 100 shopping malls within one mile. Looking at some of the top fashion designers, there are 81 official retailers, boutiques and stores located in London, including 19 Rolex retailers.
Coming in third is Paris (shopping score: 7.42/10), home to Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès to name a few. Paris has 1,116 locations for shopping and 45 shopping malls within one mile. The city is home to 86 boutique stores within a mile and there are 102 top designer stores and official retailers in the area.
It is surprising, however, that New York isn’t among the three best cities for shopping, as well as Milan, which didn’t even make it to the top 10.
Further findings:

  • Although it didn’t make it to the top three, Hong Kong was found to be the second best city for the number of top designer boutiques, with a whopping 127 boutiques.

  • Antwerp was found to be the city with the lowest number of designer boutiques: only four.

  • 13 cities have a total of 240 fashion shops within one mile: among these are Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan.

