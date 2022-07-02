Where is the best place for fashion? Not New York, London or Paris it seems…

A new study can today reveal which are the best cities in the world for those who love fashion…

The findings suggest that Tokyo is the top destination for shopaholics!

The study carried out by Hey Discount looked at the number of shopping locations, boutique stores and more to determine which cities are the best for those who love shopping.

Here is the link to the full research: https://heydiscount.co.uk/consumer-research/the-best-cities-for-shopping

The best shopping cities in the world:

Rank Location Number of shopping locations Number of fashion shops within 1 mile Number of shopping malls within 1 mile Number of boutique stores within 1 mile Number of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city Shopping score/10 1 Tokyo 1,970 240 240 240 149 9 2 London 1,221 240 100 102 81 8 3 Paris 1,116 240 45 86 102 7.42 4 Singapore 751 211 132 23 59 6.92 5 Hong Kong 557 115 143 2 127 6.33 6 Sydney 262 240 129 87 33 6.17 7 New York 1,133 120 28 24 74 5.83 8 Madrid 413 240 118 19 29 5.67 8 Toronto 319 240 61 57 31 5.67 10 Boston 173 240 138 119 16 5.58

Tokyo is officially the best city for shopping lovers, getting a shopping score of 9/10. There are 1,970 places for shopping in Tokyo, and 240 shopping malls within one mile of the city, more than any other city on our list. There are also 149 official retailers and outlet boutiques in Tokyo, of the top designer brands the study looked at.

London is the second best city in the world for shopping (shopping score: 8/10): it has 1,221 places for shopping, and 100 shopping malls within one mile. Looking at some of the top fashion designers, there are 81 official retailers, boutiques and stores located in London, including 19 Rolex retailers.

Coming in third is Paris (shopping score: 7.42/10), home to Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès to name a few. Paris has 1,116 locations for shopping and 45 shopping malls within one mile. The city is home to 86 boutique stores within a mile and there are 102 top designer stores and official retailers in the area.

It is surprising, however, that New York isn’t among the three best cities for shopping, as well as Milan, which didn’t even make it to the top 10.

