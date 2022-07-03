Neighbours finale air date revealed

Final episode will get a prime time outing.

Channel 5 have confirmed when the final ever episode of Neighbours will air.

After months of speculation that the final episode would air on 1st August, Channel 5 has announced it will now air on Friday 29th July at 9.00pm. The penultimate episode will air in its usual daytime slot earlier in the day.

The news was confirmed just hours after Australian broadcaster Channel Ten announced its plans – the Neighbours finale will air on Channel Ten and digital channel Peach at 7.30pm. Neighbours has been airing on Peach, formally Eleven, since 2011, when Ten moved it due to low ratings on Ten.

The finale week of Neighbours will see an array of past characters return to the street. The circumstances under why they return have been kept secret.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are the biggest stars to return, as they revive their much-loved characters Charlene and Scott. Ian Smith is back as Ramsay Street stalwart Harold Bishop alongside Joe Mangle, portrayed by Mark Little.

Neighbours was axed after 37-years on air after failing to find another broadcaster to fund the show following Channel 5’s decision to end its contract with the show’s producers in Australia.