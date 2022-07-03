LGBTQ+ special of Celebrity Gogglebox wins its slot

Pride special featured the cast of Heartstopper.

Celebrity Gogglebox won its slot on Friday evening as it aired a special episode to celebrate 50 years of pride. The episode featured celebrities who identify as LGBTQ+ and their allies, including Rylan Clark and his Mum Linda, Chaser Paul Sinha and husband Oliver and the cast of Netflix hit Heartstopper.

The episode won its slot, pulling in an overnight average of 2.5 million viewers to Channel 4 at 9.00pm.

The broadcaster, which is currently under threat from privatisation from the government, is celebrating Pride with a host of special programmes.

On Saturday evening, 50 Years of Pride aired, which looked back at the ups and downs of the past 50 years of the LGBTQ+ community from those who were there from the beginning, such as Peter Tatchell and Sir Ian McKellen.