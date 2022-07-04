Bluey back on Cbeebies with new episodes in August

Series two of the multi-award winning global hit Bluey will make it’s free to air debut on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer next month…

The first series has been streamed 97m times on iPlayer in the UK since its launch last April and this morning the Beeb revealed that the second helping of the global-hit animation Bluey is set to receive its UK free-to-air premiere on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Monday 1 August.

Widely lauded by parents and press alike for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play, the show follows Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family – including younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli – as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018 and has quickly become a global hit, becoming hugely popular with audiences in the UK – it was also the highest rating programme on CBeebies for Q1 2022.

The programme has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021 and recently won a Logie for Most Outstanding Children’s Programme at the Aussie equivalent of the BAFTAs, the second time Bluey has taken home the award.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.