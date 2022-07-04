Parminder Nagra drama DI Ray for DVD and digital release

DI Ray, is a refreshing and necessary addition to the detective drama genre…

The production sees the talented and acclaimed Parminder Nagra give an impressive, powerful performance as the titular lead. Created and written by Line of Duty star, and one-to-watch scribe Maya Sondhi with Jed Mercurio as Executive Producer, this riveting and ground-breaking new series is set to arrive on DVD this July courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its transmission on ITV/STV.

After a heroic arrest brings her to the attention of the decision makers on the force, DI Rachita Ray (Nagra) a British Asian policewoman is promoted to homicide… But her initial excitement on the promotion is quickly quashed by the underlying feeling that she landed the role as a box-ticking exercise, rather than on her merit as a detective.

Assigned to investigate a suspected honour killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realises the two suspects – brothers from a British Hindu family – aren’t guilty. The evidence against them is flimsy at best, but her attempts to convey this to her superiors and colleagues falls on deaf ears.

Hidden biases and a desire to close the case as soon as possible, means no one is listening… that is, until she discovers a much more sinister crime. As Ray uncovers a complex web of deceit within organised crime, she also lays bare deep-seated issues about her own identity – that she has buried for many years – wounds born out of a desperate desire to belong after a lifetime of being made to feel like an outsider.

This Birmingham set crime-drama, features a stellar cast including Gemma Whelan and Jamie Bamber. The four-part series is directed by Bridgerton’s Alex Pillai and produced by Code 404’s Charlotte Surtees, and arrives on DVD and digital 11 July 2022.

Released on DVD and as a digital download. RRP £29.99 (DVD).