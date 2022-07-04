EastEnders marks the anniversary of Dot Cotton’s first appearance in the soap

EastEnders paid tribute to one of its most iconic characters tonight (4th July).

June Brown – who played the role of Dot Cotton for 31 years and who sadly passed away in April – made her first appearance in the soap 37 years ago today.

“Give us a tea, Lofty. And a glass of water so I can take a Paracetamol,” were the first words ever spoken by Dot as she entered the Bridge St. Caff on Tuesday 4th July 1985.

In a nod to the iconic character, EastEnders has recreated her first moments on screen with actresses Natalie Cassidy (Dot’s granddaughter, Sonia Fowler) and Gillian Taylforth (current owner of the greasy spoon, Kathy Beale).

The tribute scene was just shown on BBC Two in the first of two visits to Walford tonight. The episode has also been available to watch on BBC iPlayer since 6am this morning.

Natalie Cassidy talks about filming the scene in a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter, while the original scene with June can be viewed below: