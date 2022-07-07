The Hotel Inspector heads to North Devon

Best on the Box choice for July 7th…

This week, Alex visits The Pack O’ Cards, an inn with rooms in Combe Martin on the North Devon coast owned and run by husband-and-wife team Chris and Debbie.

This quirky Grade II-listed monument to lady luck was created in 1690 after a local member of the gentry George Ley won a game of cards. When the couple bought the inn 26 years ago, with North Devon’s reputation as a tourist hotspot, they hoped to make their fortune and quickly move on.

But this 17th-century inn turned out to be a money pit and, with minimal winter trade, the couple have been left stuck in a cycle of feast and famine.

Now tired and desperate to retire, it’s time for Chris and Debbie to lay their cards on the table. Alex discovers their food offering, décor and local reputation need to come up trumps if the business stands any chance of being a profitable proposition. But has Alex met her match in Chris when it comes to interior design? Or will Chris take a gamble on Alex’s bold idea? After pouring their heart and soul into The Pack O’ Cards, can Alex help Chris and Debbie work towards their dream of retiring?

The Hotel Inspector, Channel 5, 9 pm