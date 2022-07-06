Crudi Dench gets a full house with Dabbers Bingo

On Sunday 3rd July – Dabbers Social Bingo finally finished it’s months-long hunt and crowned the talented and hilarious Brighton-based drag queen, Crudi Dench their Next Top Bingo Caller 2022.

Crudi won over the crowds by bringing a unique breath of fresh air and pure comedy to the role of bingo caller. Excitement, sass and entertainment is now on the menu! Set in the heart of Hounsditch, Dabbers is where the “cool” bingo kids go, and Crudi knows exactly how to entertain them.

After she secured the most votes on July 3rd; Crudi Dench has now officially been named as Dabbers Top Bingo Caller and alongside her new title wins: a £1000 courtesy of sponsors, Malibu – and a luxurious hotel stay – plus a 12-month contract with Dabbers Social Bingo, as she will get the opportunity to reinvent, transform and revamp the sought-after and glorious position of Bingo Caller.

Crudi Dench is the drag persona of Matt Stallworthy. Originally from Liverpool, Matt started drag in York while at university. “Crudi’s vibe has definitely developed from the northern women that I was surrounded by growing up in Liverpool and met while in York”. While in York, he helped set up ‘Haus of Dench’ a group of drag performers creating spaces for LGBT+ Creatives to showcase their talents, including the cult cabaret / club night Lip Sync Lollapalooza.

Performing as Crudi Dench has led to many wonderful and peculiar experiences –from working with the Cheeky girls and RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour to performing on top of the Matterhorn in Switzerland and being embroiled in a national TV scandal…

Matt is also part of the improv troupe Any Suggestions, Doctor? The Improvised Doctor Who Parody, an Edinburgh Fringe favourite which has recently finished a nationwide tour.

When not on stage, Matt works as a University Event Coordinator during the day, swapping wigs and heels for logistics and risk assessments.