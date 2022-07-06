Gary Player and Tony Jacklin CBE to appear at charity golf invitational to celebrate 150 years of the Open Championship at the Belfry

As well as marking 150 years of the Open Championship at the Belfry the event will also be raising money for charity.

A leading brand and events agency based in the Midlands, Champions (UK) plc, along with Farmfoods and two previous Open champions, will be hosting a charity golf invitational at the Belfry tomorrow to celebrate 150 years of the Open Championship.

The event welcomes Gary Player, South African retired professional golfer who is considered to be one of the best golfers of his time, and Tony Jacklin CBE, 1969 Open Championship and the 1970 US Open winner, alongside 25 teams of celebs for a day and evening of golfing fun and action.

The iconic event will be hosted by none other than award winning stand-up comedian Dominic Holland, who is also known for being the father of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, with entertainment from 1985 world champion snooker player, Dennis Taylor, who is best known for defeating defending champion Steve Davis in one of the most famous matches in professional snooker history.

The invitational will not only be a memorable celebration of 150 years of the Open Championship, but it will also be supporting children’s hospice Rainbows, with plenty of money raising opportunities throughout the event.

To-date, Champions is thrilled to have raised £2,225,500.00 for Rainbows, and so hopes to continue to raise money for this honourable cause.