Casa Amor recoupling a ratings draw for ITV2

Love Island had its biggest overnight audience since the 2019 final with a total audience of 3.9m across all devices.

Last night’s episode of Love Island averaged 3.0m and was up on the equivalent episode last year by 800,000 viewers.

1.3m 16-34 viewers were watching, making it the most watched show in the demographic on a digital channel so far this year.

The aftermath continues on tonight’s show at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Elsewhere, a BBC News special around the PM’s resignation grew from 1.4m (31.7%) to 2.6m (40.8%) between 9.30am and 1pm.